BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.17 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $12,203.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00231213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00110697 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00131203 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.