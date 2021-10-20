Bitgear (GEAR) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $36,957.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00067592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00102648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,706.30 or 0.99506663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.47 or 0.06390364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00022230 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,596,579 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

