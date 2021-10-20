Bitradio (BRO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $104,245.83 and $10.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.94 or 0.00463737 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,529,739 coins and its circulating supply is 10,529,735 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

