BITTO (BITTO) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $799,142.84 and $472.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.94 or 0.00450135 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $613.39 or 0.00952303 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

