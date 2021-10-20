BitTorrent (BTT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $477.62 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $477.62 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00064329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010672 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005399 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003173 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.