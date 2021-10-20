BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $477.62 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00064329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010672 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005399 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003173 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.