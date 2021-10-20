Bitzeny Hits Market Capitalization of $252,146.30 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $252,146.30 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.99 or 0.00312140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

