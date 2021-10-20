BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.67, but opened at $36.60. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 3,677 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.36.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

