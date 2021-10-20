BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.67, but opened at $36.60. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 3,677 shares traded.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.36.
In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
