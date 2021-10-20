Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Black Hills worth $70,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Black Hills by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Black Hills by 117.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 19.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

BKH stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

