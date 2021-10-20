BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.92

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.92 and traded as high as C$14.28. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$14.04, with a volume of 4,258,273 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.25.

The company has a market cap of C$7.96 billion and a PE ratio of -9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80. Also, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$82,150.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,039.70.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

