Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLN. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.81. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,293,243.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $228,767.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.