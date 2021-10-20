Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of BLN traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,293,243.52. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $228,767 in the last ninety days.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.