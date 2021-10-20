BlackRock Inc. Acquires 7,422,011 Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 484.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,954,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422,011 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.08% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $56,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 134,927 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATOS stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $367.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

