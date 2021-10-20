BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,614,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,458,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.36% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,203 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

TRIL stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.21. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

