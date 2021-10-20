BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.68% of Penn Virginia worth $59,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares in the last quarter. Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $2,538,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 433.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

