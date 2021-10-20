BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.07% of Seneca Foods worth $60,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth $9,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SENEA stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.78. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $62.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

