BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 387.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.39% of Tattooed Chef worth $59,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 329,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 59,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 156,462 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth $3,051,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth $2,566,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.02.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

