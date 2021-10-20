BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.28% of MediaAlpha worth $57,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 43,065 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,524.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $112,132.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,745 shares of company stock worth $1,747,750. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.36.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.