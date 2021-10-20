BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,571,885 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.94% of Advantage Solutions worth $60,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADV. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,076,000 after buying an additional 1,376,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $14,504,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 591.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after buying an additional 1,006,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,477,000.

ADV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.78 million and a P/E ratio of 10.18. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

