BlackRock Inc. Buys 7,001 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.99% of Sterling Construction worth $55,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth $45,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 2.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 127,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sterling Construction by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sterling Construction by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 22.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $655.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.