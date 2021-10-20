BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,891 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.68% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $57,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HY opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $788.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

