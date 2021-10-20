BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,437 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.38% of Horizon Bancorp worth $56,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 722.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 313.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $795.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

