BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 158,130 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.34% of MRC Global worth $57,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,923 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 829,066 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MRC Global by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,773,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MRC Global by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 165,880 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $720.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.55 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.