BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $58,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,969 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $623,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,965 shares of company stock worth $3,571,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

