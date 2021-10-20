BlackRock Inc. Has $54.62 Million Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.03% of Lands’ End worth $54,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 9.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

LE opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.63. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

