BlackRock Inc. Has $55.36 Million Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.70% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $55,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Grace Capital boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $485,878 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRIX opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.