BlackRock Inc. Has $56.77 Million Stock Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 1,650.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $56,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 253.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OCFT stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCFT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

