BlackRock Inc. Has $57.24 Million Stock Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,733,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294,846 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.85% of Affimed worth $57,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Affimed by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Affimed by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Affimed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

AFMD opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $586.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

