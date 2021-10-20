BlackRock Inc. Has $58.55 Million Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,460 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.13% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $58,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $766.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

