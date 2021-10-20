BlackRock Inc. Has $59.90 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.61% of The First Bancshares worth $59,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $808.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $41.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

