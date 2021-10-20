BlackRock Inc. Has $61.03 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $61,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.28. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.