BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $56,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

