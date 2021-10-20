BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,252 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.34% of Dynex Capital worth $53,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.