BlackRock Inc. Invests $54.07 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,048,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,069,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.46. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.