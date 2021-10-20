BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,623 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.70% of Argan worth $58,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Argan by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Argan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Argan by 2.0% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 101,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Argan by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

AGX opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $702.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.