BlackRock Inc. Purchases 11,959,551 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 1,029.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,959,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 85.42% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $59,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 223.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 373,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 483.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 448,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 371,999 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AHT opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $409.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

