BlackRock Inc. Purchases 188,290 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.87% of Accel Entertainment worth $53,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.23. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,749 shares of company stock worth $2,252,202 in the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

