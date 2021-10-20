BlackRock Inc. Purchases 32,656 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $56,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,590,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

Shares of TD opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

