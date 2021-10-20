BlackRock Inc. Purchases 5,609,192 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 579.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609,192 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.03% of View worth $55,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in View during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in View during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in View during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in View during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. View, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VIEW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

