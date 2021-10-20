BlackRock Inc. Purchases 616,685 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.55% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $59,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 350,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 807.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.