BlackRock Inc. Purchases 842,389 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.30% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $60,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,708 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,045. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

