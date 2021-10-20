BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,652,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.08% of DSP Group worth $54,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSPG. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DSP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 365.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $529.39 million, a PE ratio of -99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DSPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen cut DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

