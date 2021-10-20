BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.20% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $59,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 80,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.27. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $56.71.

