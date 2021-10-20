BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.20% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $59,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 80,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.27. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $56.71.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.