BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 228.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.29% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $56,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACRS. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,380,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,252,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of ACRS opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

