BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of Alexander’s worth $54,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 9.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 115.7% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ALX opened at $277.02 on Wednesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.70 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

