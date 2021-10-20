BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,422,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.76% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $59,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $8,568,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 361,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.37.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.