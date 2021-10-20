BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,356,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.94% of Tredegar worth $59,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Tredegar by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tredegar by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.