BlackRock Inc. Sells 106,005 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.50% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $54,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $485.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.80 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

