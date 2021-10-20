BlackRock Inc. Sells 121,134 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,219,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,134 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.47% of Kimball International worth $55,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kimball International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kimball International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Kimball International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,873.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $409.37 million, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.19 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

