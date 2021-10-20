BlackRock Inc. Sells 139,245 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 139,245 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.25% of Stoneridge worth $58,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Stoneridge by 45.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 653.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRI stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

